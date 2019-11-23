HUNTINGTON — Clad in pink poodle skirts, pink ascots and rhinestone-studded T-shirts, the Putnam Pink Ladies worked together to move their Lego robot around a tabletop map, pushing blocks into spaces and other things to rack up points. By the end of two minutes, the ladies held a 150-point lead over everyone else in West Virginia participating in the FIRST Lego League Robotics qualifying rounds.
The Pink Ladies, comprising three eighth-graders from Hurricane Middle School, were joined by teams from all over the state Saturday at the Robert C. Byrd Institute in downtown Huntington, all vying for a chance to participate in the state robotics competition next month at Fairmont State University.
FIRST Lego League teams build a robot using a Lego Mindstorms kit as they work to research and solve a real-world problem in a challenge that is set each year.
RCBI, in coordination with the NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia, has put on the state-level qualifying competition for six years. The competition is for middle school students, ages 9-14.
The focus is getting kids engaged in STEM, but it also teaches them teamwork and communication skills.
Mike Friel, director of communications for RCBI, said the institute sees the competition as an opportunity to engage young people in STEM, which is becoming increasingly more important to manufacturing.
“We are here to support manufacturers, and one of the things that is needed is a highly skilled workforce that knows the types of things these kids are learning,” Friel said.
Along with building a robot, the teams must find a solution to a real-world problem and present it. The Warwood Elementary School team, located just outside of Wheeling, West Virginia, did their project on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge. The bridge, built in 1847, has been closed by the state due to structural issues.
The students modeled their solution off the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Weirton, West Virginia, and Steubenville, Ohio — a cable-stayed bridge. They hypothesize that adding similar cables would make the suspension bridge stronger.
“It’s really neat to see middle-schoolers come up with ideas like this,” said Brad Joseph, a Warwood parent. “In my industry, I see adults that can’t work together like this. They all find their strengths. We have designers, builders, coders, speakers. Everyone gives something different.”
The Pink Ladies — Olivia Smith, Kaitlyn Gooch and Paisley Tabor — had success with their project last year, being one of 100 groups across the country to be honored with a Global Innovation Award. The year before that, the ladies won the state competition.
The girls started their team five years ago when they were in fourth grade. Tabor was on her 4-H club’s robotics team, but she wanted to start one with her closest friends, she said.
Gooch, who joined in sixth grade, said the programing and math behind it was what interested her. Smith said she’s stayed because it’s enjoyable and it’s been fun to travel the state.
While Tabor wouldn’t reveal their biggest secret to success, Smith said communication helps.
“We are good at getting along,” Smith said. “We have good compatibility.”
The Pink Ladies will age out of FIRST Lego League this year. They may move on to the Putnam Area Robotics Team, or PARTs. They said they will miss having their small, close-knit team and getting to compete with the friends from other schools they’ve made over the years.
RCBI will also host the high school-age robotics competition, VEX, on Jan. 25 at Marshall University.