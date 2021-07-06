HUNTINGTON — CATCH My Breath, a program that deters students from using electronic cigarettes, has completed its first semester in middle schools in five West Virginia and Kentucky counties.
CATCH (Coordinated Approach To Child Health) My Breath is a peer-reviewed, evidence-based youth vaping prevention program that was developed by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health. Through a series of four lessons, CATCH My Breath provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about using e-cigarettes.
The program is being delivered in West Virginia and Kentucky by the Appalachian Pulmonary Health Project (APHP) of Charleston-based Partners in Health Network. Participation in CATCH My Breath is part of the APHP goal to prevent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the region.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the program to shift midway into an online format. Despite going online, the program was able to reach and affect more than 1,200 students across the five counties.
For participating in the program, the schools have been given a combined $13,100 in grants. The schools that participated in program during spring 2021 and the grants they received are:
Sherman Junior High School in Seth, West Virginia — $2,800
Madison Middle School in Madison, West Virginia — $2,700
West Side Middle School in Charleston, West Virginia — $1,800
Hamlin Middle School in Hamlin, West Virginia — $1,500
Chapmanville Middle School in Chapmanville, West Virginia — $1,200
Martin County Middle School in Warfield, Kentucky — $1,200
Guyan Valley Middle School in Branchland, West Virginia — $1,100
DuPont Middle School in Belle, West Virginia — $300
West Logan Homeschool Ministries in Logan, West Virginia — $250
Beth Haven Christian School in Chauncey, West Virginia — $250
Individuals interested in the program should view the e-cigarettes module at catchinfo.org.