At Kids in Motion, children will experience exercise like they never have before.
The YMCA offers children and teens a five-week program of group exercise training with their peers. Classes are from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They are taught by Allison Riegel and Logan Rowe.
With the rise of childhood obesity soaring in our state of West Virginia, the main focus of our program is first and foremost to combat childhood obesity. We are striving to reach our goal by working on many aspects of daily life with the children and parents in our program.
During the five-week session we offer group exercise classes three times a week, speak openly about nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits and try to build the family unit by involving the parents/guardians in all aspects of our program.
Exciting extras that are included are a special two-hour swim night and a cooking class at Huntington’s Kitchen that gets the whole family cooking and learning together.
For more information about Kids in Motion, contact Allison Riegel 304-563-6540.