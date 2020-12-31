Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — People flocked to parks in the region Wednesday to enjoy what might have been the last nice day of 2020.

At Ritter Park in Huntington, people could be seen walking, playing with their dogs and even enjoying a game of spike ball, which is a game inspired by volleyball that involves players serving a ball down into a net so that it ricochets back up at opponents, who then have up to three hits between them to return the ball to the net. The rally continues until a team can’t return the ball onto the net within their three touches.

The National Weather Service is predicting a rainy end to 2020, with showers forecast for Thursday and Friday before partly sunny skies are expected to return Saturday.

