HUNTINGTON — A nurse at Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital in Huntington has died of complications related to COVID-19. She is one of two nurses in West Virginia who have died of the virus.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the death Wednesday, along with the death of a nurse at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the nurse at Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital, which is a state-run psychiatric hospital, had worked at the facility for more than 10 years and she received many accolades. She was a wife and mother.
“This was one of ours, and we are deeply saddened,” Crouch said.
As of August, it was estimated by Kaiser Health that more than 900 health care workers have died of the virus nationwide.
“We should continue to remember all of these front-line health care workers and first responders. These are the real heroes,” Justice said. “Just imagine: These great people get up in the morning and they know not only are they running to the fire, but they’re headed right for the middle of the fire.”
DHHR on Wednesday also confirmed the deaths of five other West Virginians related to COVID-19: a 56-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old man from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old woman from Harrison County and an 81-year-old man from Fayette County.
There have been 369 virus-related deaths in the state. DHHR also announced 203 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 17,139.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387) and Wyoming (130).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 344 active cases Wednesday.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new deaths in the county: a 76-year-old man and 95-year-old woman. They bring the county’s total deaths related to COVID-19 to 14.
The health department also reported six new positive cases of COVID-19: a 6-year-old boy, 23-year-old woman, 52-year-old man, 51-year-old woman, 3-year-old boy and 42-year-old woman, all isolating at home. There are 120 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 926 new positive cases were reported, as well as 1,472 backlogged cases from Fayette County, for a total of 76,587. Five new deaths were reported, including an 80-year-old woman from Greenup County, for a total of 1,223.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 12 new positive cases, with patients’ ages being between 16 and 81, including two teenagers. There are 101 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,424 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 162,723, and 23 new deaths, for a total of 4,970.
Nearly 39,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 7,475,262, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 210,232 deaths related to the virus.