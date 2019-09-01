WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has announced her mobile office hours for September.

At the mobile office locations, members of Miller's staff will be available to help 3rd Congressional District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.

Local stops include:

— Sept. 17: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pride Community Services, 699 E. Stratton St., Logan, WV 25601; and 3 to 4 p.m., Williamson City Hall, 107 E. 4th Ave., Williamson, WV 25661.

— Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Point Pleasant Senior Center, 101 2nd St., Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

