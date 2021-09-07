WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has announced her mobile office hours for September.
At the mobile office locations, members of Miller’s staff will be available to help 3rd Congressional District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
Local stops include:
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13: Barboursville Community Center (City Hall), 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.
11 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 13: Milton City Hall, 1032 Church St., Milton.
11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 16: Boone-Madison Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison.
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20: Williamson Public Library, 101 Logan St., Williamson.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20: Gilbert Town Hall, No. 5 Wharncliffe Ave., Gilbert.
