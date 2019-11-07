WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has announced her mobile office hours for November.
At the mobile office locations, members of Miller’s staff will be available to help 3rd Congressional District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
Local stops include:
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Westmoreland Senior Center, 3609 Hughes St., Huntington.
- 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton.