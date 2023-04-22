Curator of WV Dept. of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith, left, Samantha Sullivan, director of the Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library Melissa Brown, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, WV Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins, Chairman of WV Library Commission Charles Morris, and President of Hamlin Public Library Board David Burch
HAMLIN — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., visited the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library in Hamlin last week to deliver a donation from the Library of Congress.
During her visit on April 13, Miller donated 500 books from the Library of Congress and sat down with elementary students for a reading. She was also joined by special guests Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; Charles Morris, chairman of West Virginia Library Commission; Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins and David Burch, president of the Hamlin Public Library.
“Congresswoman Miller has graced Hamlin for many years, but today she brings us a gift of over 500 books from the Library of Congress and I appreciate her so much,” said Melissa Brown, director of the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library, during the event.
“We have so many special friends here today. Thanks to the curator for all that he does for the libraries across the state. We worked diligently, the staff and trustees, at being a place to create community experiences. I just want to say thank you so much.”
Miller said the delivery marked a special occasion for the county and its children.
“Our children should have access to the finest educational resources, especially in our libraries,” Miller said.
Brown said this type of support is what helps to keep library doors open across the state. She thanked Miller for the donation, and Reid-Smith for his support of public libraries.
