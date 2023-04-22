The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HAMLIN — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., visited the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library in Hamlin last week to deliver a donation from the Library of Congress.

During her visit on April 13, Miller donated 500 books from the Library of Congress and sat down with elementary students for a reading. She was also joined by special guests Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; Charles Morris, chairman of West Virginia Library Commission; Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins and David Burch, president of the Hamlin Public Library.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you