HUNTINGTON — For those looking for handmade crafts by local artisans, Miller School Park will be the place to be this weekend.
The Southside Neighborhood Organization will host its first Community Craft Fair on Saturday, July 31. Vendors with a variety of handmade goods and crafts will be on-site from 8 a.m. to noon. The park is at 12th Avenue and 7th Street in Huntington.
Connie Reed Beaty, the president of the organization, said the idea came from the group’s social director and hospitality committee chairwoman, Jessica McCormick. The organization aims to make the fair an annual event.
About 16 vendors or groups will be at the fair. Beaty said some of the vendors will have goods such as honey, paintings, jewelry and more. Mountain State Reptile will bring animals to the park as well. A representative of the National Park Service will also be present Saturday to gather feedback about future projects at Miller School Park.
The park was sold by Cabell County Schools to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District about a decade ago. Beaty said the neighborhood organization has been working toward improvements at the park, such as more programming for kids. Beaty has submitted an application for a Pollinator Pals Grant from Kids Gardening in order to host educational gardening programs at the park. A soil assessment for the park is also underway.
“Everybody agrees we need more programming in there,” Beaty said.
Much of the work is in the beginning stages, she said.
The Miller School Park Development Committee is considering a couple of options to add to the park, which is a naturescape or a playground. Beaty said the Park Service representative will have posters Saturday at the fair so attendees can vote on what they want to see.
She added that the ideas for the park were focused on children, as the park is the site of a former school.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.