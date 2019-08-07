CATLETTSBURG, Ky. - As part of an ongoing effort to gather information about transportation and infrastructure in her congressional district, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., spent Tuesday afternoon on a tour of two separate Marathon Petroleum Corp. facilities in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
After a refinery tour of Marathon and a towboat tour of the company's Kenova Port on the Ohio River, the congresswoman, who sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said she's gained a valuable new perspective on the importance of the maritime industry in the Tri-State area.
"This is who we are, and the river is a very important mode of transportation. You can't ignore that what occurs here is massive. Our infrastructures in southern West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are where we all meet," said Miller.
"People always talk about the roads, but there are bridges, rivers and railroads and it all connects. So I'm doing my best to familiarize myself with the district to identify what the biggest needs are and how I can help try and make it better."
Marathon's marine repair facility is a full-service marine shipyard located along the Ohio River in Catlettsburg. Their marine operations transport crude oil and refined products on the Ohio, Mississippi, Cumberland and Tennessee rivers and their tributaries, as well as intercoastal waterways. The company employs about 600 people.
The company primarily transports liquid product and moved more than 3.8 billion gallons of fuel, oil and refined products in 2018, utilizing a fleet of 23 towboats and 290 owned or leased barges.
David Earl, manager of Operations at Marathon Petroleum Co., referred to marine transportation as the safest and most environmentally friendly way to move products in the United States after comparing load sizes and delivery times for products shipped by water versus by land.
"We can get about 7.5 million gallons of fuels on a full tow (eight barges). If things go well, we can leave this port and be in Cincinnati in about 18 hours. To move that same volume of product from here to Cincinnati would take 336 railcars or 1,050 trucks," Earl said. "I'll argue with the railroad and truck drivers all day, but marine transportation is by far the safest, most environmentally friendly way to move products in this country."