An employee prints Powerball tickets for a customer on July 29, 2016, at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Marathon on 5th Avenue in Huntington.

 Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch file photo

BARBOURSVILLE — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Barboursville.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Lottery in Charleston, the winning ticket was purchased at Little General No. 5065 on U.S. 60 in Barboursville for the Wednesday, Jan. 8, drawing.

“The lucky ticket matched five numbers and missed only the red Powerball number,” the release said.

The winning numbers were 2-4-7-43-56 and the Powerball was 22. The Powerplay was 4x.

This was the only Powerball ticket in the nation to match five numbers on Wednesday night, according to the release.

“The ticket holder or holders are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize,” the release said.

State law allows people who win $1 million or more to remain anonymous.

Another Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia for the same drawing matched four numbers and the Powerball number.

“That lucky ticket is worth $50,000 and was sold at the King Street BP in Martinsburg,” the release said.

There were no jackpot-winning tickets for Wednesday’s drawing, so Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $277 million.

Powerball is played Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.wvlottery.com.

