MILTON — The City of Milton was recently awarded funds to fix issues in its sewer collection system.
The funds, which are a $2,552,000 grant and a $1 million loan, come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s Water and Wastewater Disposal Grant and Loan Program. The announcement was in a Tuesday news release from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The dollars allocated for Milton will be used to support the expansion and improve the city’s sewer collection system, the announcement said. A project will construct an additional lift station in the Salt Rock Public Sewer District and an extension of the collection system about a mile east along U.S. 60 to serve about 20 new commercial and residential customers.
Susan Elliott, the city clerk of Milton, said in an email that the funds cover bid overruns on a project to update Milton’s sewer system. The city closed on its sewer bond in mid-May.
“Without these additional funds from the USDA, the sewer project could not have gone forward as designed,” she said. “Construction on this project should begin very soon, and we anticipate it will be finished in about one year.”
Milton still plans to use its American Rescue Plan Act funds on water and sewer infrastructure projects. The city was allotted $1.05 million in the federal funds.
“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water infrastructure throughout the state,” Manchin said in the release. “I am pleased USDA is investing in Milton … to improve sanitation, strengthen local infrastructure and expand water and wastewater services in our rural communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”
“Ensuring access to reliable drinking water, wastewater and fire protection services are essential to the growth of our communities and the health of our residents. These are services that West Virginians deserve, and I’m proud to announce resources that will bolster these facilities in (Cabell County),” Capito said in the release. “I will continue to be a fierce advocate for infrastructure improvements in our state, and connect our communities with the tools they need to serve their residents properly.”
A grant and a loan were also awarded to the Tyler County Public Service District to provide public drinking water and fire protection through infrastructure projects, the release said.