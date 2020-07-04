Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MILTON — Milton Baptist Church will transform into “Knights of the North Castle” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5-8.

The event, which can be attended in person or online via Facebook Live, will offer crafts, games, lessons, snacks and music for children in Pre-K to fifth grade, as well as separate activities for teens. Prior to the event, at-home participants can pick up an activity box that will include craft supplies, Bible lessons and T-shirt. A “celebration” will take place Aug. 8.

Milton Baptist Church will post updates on its Facebook page if state guidelines and church policies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic result in changes or cancellations. Social distancing will take place.

Pre-registration is required by calling the church at 304-743-3461 or registering on Facebook. Milton Baptist Church is located at 1123 Church St., Milton.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.