MILTON — Milton Baptist Church will transform into “Knights of the North Castle” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5-8.
The event, which can be attended in person or online via Facebook Live, will offer crafts, games, lessons, snacks and music for children in Pre-K to fifth grade, as well as separate activities for teens. Prior to the event, at-home participants can pick up an activity box that will include craft supplies, Bible lessons and T-shirt. A “celebration” will take place Aug. 8.
Milton Baptist Church will post updates on its Facebook page if state guidelines and church policies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic result in changes or cancellations. Social distancing will take place.
Pre-registration is required by calling the church at 304-743-3461 or registering on Facebook. Milton Baptist Church is located at 1123 Church St., Milton.