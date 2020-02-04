MILTON — Area boys and girls, ages 3 years to eighth grade, are invited to the Milton Baptist Church Upward Soccer Evaluations this month at the church gym.
Upward Soccer is a “play with purpose” program, encouraging athletes to makes smart decisions, improve physical development, discover life’s purpose and to put others’ needs before your own. Coaches guide players through three stages of athletic growth: game discovery, basic skill development and peak performance.
The pre-kindergarten age group is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15. All ages (age 3 to eighth grade) can attend evaluations at the following times: 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18; 6–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20; and 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Feb. 22.
Gym shoes are required for evaluations.
For more information, contact Milton Baptist Church at 304-753-3461 or A.J. Hubbard at ajhubbard304@gmail.com. Milton Baptist Church is located at 1123 Church St., Milton.