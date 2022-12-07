The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Milton City Council votes Tuesday, Dec. 6, to give West Virginia American Water reasonable access to documents, facilities and personnel related to Milton’s water and wastewater utility systems.

 Amanda Larch | For The Herald-Dispatch

MILTON — The Milton City Council voted to give West Virginia American Water reasonable access to documents, facilities and personnel related to its water and wastewater utility systems at Tuesday’s meeting.

This would allow West Virginia American Water to make an offer to acquire some or all of Milton’s water and wastewater utility systems.

