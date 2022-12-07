MILTON — The Milton City Council voted to give West Virginia American Water reasonable access to documents, facilities and personnel related to its water and wastewater utility systems at Tuesday’s meeting.
This would allow West Virginia American Water to make an offer to acquire some or all of Milton’s water and wastewater utility systems.
Brooks Crislip, director of business development for American Water, said he and his team are pleased that the city voted to move forward with sharing the information.
“I think it’ll give us some information and the ability to review and hopefully provide a potential option, potential solution, for the city of Milton that can help move the situation forward,” Crislip said.
The next step is to communicate with the city and supply a list of documents the company will need, Crislip said.
“Hopefully, they’ll supply that to us, we’ll review it — it’ll be a one- to two-month process on our end to just kind of review — we’ll schedule a site visit to come out and actually look at the facilities,” he said.
Then, the company would be able to return with a firm offer for the city to consider in a few months.
“They’ve agreed to supply the information, so it’s just a matter of when,” Crislip said. “As soon as we get a site visit scheduled to get some of the basic information, we’ll come back. We’ll go as quick as we can.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Troy Nicely asked how much American Water is used in Milton each month and was given an answer from city officials of 50%, equating to a cost of $27,000. After the meeting, Crislip told The Herald-Dispatch that number is closer to 70%.
“They use our water 70% of the time, and it comes into the line right in front of the plant, goes into their plant, they treat it again, then it goes out of the distribution center,” Crislip said. “About 70% of Milton’s water they have to buy from us because they’re only producing 30% of their own.”
No representatives of American Water or Milton residents spoke during Tuesday’s meeting.
The requested documents would give information about debt and contributions for the systems, according to Jake Glance, West Virginia American Water manager of business development. This will give the company a basis for its eventual offer letter.
“We’re going to (tell) them this is how much debt, grants we’re going to pay off that are associated with this system because we have to pay off all that before we acquire it,” Glance said. “So that’ll eat into it a little bit, but that offer will say this is how much Milton can expect to clear from the sale.”
American Water will offer employment to all the current utility workers, and the offer will also include improvement costs, as American Water plans to invest in the city’s water lines.
Once that is presented to the city, the council could vote to accept it. Glance said Tuesday’s meeting was an important step, but it is really just the beginning in the process, which could take at least another year to complete. He said he is excited to begin moving forward.
“Given the issues that people have expressed frustration with, we’re not going to want to subject people to that any longer than is necessary,” Glance said.
On the same day of the meeting, the City of Milton announced a water leak on Kane Street in Milton, leading to a disruption in water service.
“You wonder what happens if we are not providing any water at all,” Crislip said. “Is the city even not only quality, can they make the quantity?
“You want people, you want businesses to come to Milton, you want people to want to live here,” he continued. “You want schools to have water, and when they don’t have access to that, it just stifles the town. It’s a basic necessity.”