Mayor Tom Canterbury, center, answers questions before a vote on the sale of Milton’s water system to West Virginia American Water Company during a Milton City Council meeting on Tuesday at Milton City Hall.
Christy Black discusses the sale of Milton's water system to West Virginia American Water Company during public comment portion of Milton City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Milton City Hall.
MILTON — The Milton City Council voted to reject a proposal to sell the city’s water system assets to West Virginia American Water.
The vote, which passed unanimously by the council during its regular city council meeting on Tuesday, came after months of discussion and back-and-forth between city officials, the water company and the public.
Last October, a West Virginia American Water representative told the Milton City Council that the company wanted to purchase the city’s water and wastewater systems. Mayor Tom Canterbury was initially against the move but said he would support the decision if the public were in favor.
The company said they plan on investing in the city’s water lines, paying off debt associated with the system, and would continue to employ utility workers. Most residents who spoke at the meeting were against selling the system and mentioned the risk of yearly rate increases from a publicly traded corporation.
The vote was met with applause from the crowded city council chambers in Milton.
City officials reiterated that Milton does not run its water systems on a for-profit basis and that they are intended to break even.
A city official stressed that because the city can apply for grants and low-interest loans, it would be able to improve infrastructure with the number of rate increases as minimal as possible. With this stipulation, the audience expressed approval of a rate increase to improve the water infrastructure if it came from the city rather than from West Virginia American Water.
In December, city council voted to give access to documents regarding the water system to West Virginia American Water. Officials with the utility company returned in February and offered to purchase the system for $13 million and promised another $17 million in upgrades.
West Virginia American Water did not say how much more customers would pay if the purchase was approved during the meetings and did not say how they could guarantee the promised upgrades.
The council had the choice of approving, negotiating or rejecting the purchase agreement during Tuesday’s meeting and chose to reject it altogether.
