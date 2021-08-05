MILTON — After a heated public hearing where residents laid out ongoing water issues, the Milton City Council tabled a vote on a $7.9 million sewer bond ordinance.
The sewer bond ordinance would support a system-wide sewer project to update the system, but several Milton residents said in a Tuesday night public hearing that they would like to see the water system fixed before the sewer bond was passed.
The sewer bond has $5.8 million committed in loan dollars and $2.1 million committed in grant dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. John Stump, who is the bond counsel for the city of Milton, said the project is almost ready to go out to bid and has been designed.
Corey Smith, of Thrasher Engineering, said after the meeting that the sewer project is a large rehabilitation job. Thrasher is the consulting engineering firm for the project. Smith said he has been working on the project since 2014.
“It’s mainly just a rehab and rehabilitation of the old system — a lot of pump stations being rehabbed and line work to try to clean up the old system,” Smith said.
During a City Council meeting after the public hearing, Councilman Troy Nicely made a motion to table a vote on the sewer bond ordinance until a future meeting.
After the council meeting, Mayor Tom Canterbury said he supported the sewer bond and said the project would benefit Milton. He was recently re-elected and has been in office since 2009. He has seen the sewer project be developed.
“What it will improve is all the iodine and infiltration that we were sending to Salt Rock Sewer, and it costs us over $40,000 a month, that bill to Salt Rock Sewer,” Canterbury said.
The mayor said he would not comment on whether or not he would consider a water bond at a future time, adding that it was “not the right time or the right place.”
During the public hearing portion prior to the council meeting, residents packed into Milton City Hall to voice concerns over the water issue. Speakers said dirty or brown water was a common occurrence in their homes in recent years.
At the start of the hearing, one of the residents, Kelsi Miller, brought a jar of discolored water from the home of Jessi Garman, another resident. Miller told the City Council that the jar was filled before the meeting.
“Why are we doing a sewer bond when that’s what our water looks like?” Miller said.
Garman said she and her family experience some kind of issue with their water once a month, such as a boil water advisory, discolored water, a chlorine smell in the water or service disruption. Her family moved to the town in 2018. Now, they plan to move because of the water issue. She said she’s bought numerous water filters in order to use the water in her home. She also regularly buys bottled water and jugs of water.
“We are at our breaking point. So kind of that was today, like it all came to a head where I realized moving is … it fixes the problem for me but does not help the people who I’ve really come to love in the area,” she said.
Garman said after the meeting that she felt like she learned about more points of contact that she can reach out to now about water problems.
Del. Sean Hornbuckle, who represents Milton as part of the 16th District, was present during the public hearing. He said he came to Milton after hearing about the water problem and has reached out to his contacts in state government to find possible solutions.
“I know that I’m just going to be available, available to anybody that needs help, and try to work with my fellow delegate Daniel Linville,” said Hornbuckle, a Democrat.
He added that he would work with Sen. Joe Manchin’s office and Rep. Carol Miller to find a solution at the state level for Milton.