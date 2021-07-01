MILTON — Avery Sweat was a healthy 7-year-old girl until about six weeks ago when she started developing symptoms that her parents thought could be an asthma flare up.
“I had taken her to a well child visit and brought up that I thought she was having some issues with asthma,” said her mother, Ginger Sweat. “She was coughing and seemed more tired than usual.”
Weeks went by and Avery was feeling even more tired.
“She couldn’t stay awake for more than three hours,” her mom said. “She also began to puke daily and was constantly nauseated and complaining of stomach pain.”
It was also harder for Avery to breathe and the medicine was not working so they took her to Cabell Huntington Hospital’s emergency room. Doctors alerted the family something was wrong with Avery’s heart.
“I was asked if she had always had a heart murmur, which she had never had one,” Ginger Sweat said. “We were admitted to the PICU, and her father and I traded places — he stayed with her so I could go home and finish my cake orders for the weekend.”
Avery was then rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio.
“I was shocked,” her mom said. “They took her by ambulance, and we followed that long drive praying the entire way.”
Avery had treatment and tests to see if she could get up and walk around. Then a swab test was done.
“They swabbed her nose with a very long cotton swab similar to a COVID test,” Ginger Sweat said. “This set her into an anxiety attack that her heart couldn’t handle. She immediately looked like she had before, snow white pale, dark circles, cold sweats, but said she was burning up. She started screaming her stomach was hurting and began to vomit. At that point she looked at me and said, ‘Mommy am I gonna die? Please don’t let me die. I just wish I could be someone else.’ ”
Avery later had a stroke, and her MRI showed that she had Dilated Cardiomyopathy.
“Her ejection rate on the left was 19 and on the right 20,” Ginger Sweat said. “All the muscles around her heart were loose causing it to not contract.”
Now medicine and a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) are helping Avery’s heart to function until she can get a new heart.
“With the LVAD she will have to wear a backpack at all times with her device batteries,” her mom said. “She can’t swim, and she will not be able to attend school. Our life will be flipped upside down.”
Ginger Sweat says she is struggling with the fact that in order to give her child life, someone has to lose their child.
“I can’t imagine that pain,” she said. “We are firmly planted in the Lord, but it’s terribly hard to pray for a heart knowing this. There are also risk factors involved, some of which no one would even know. She will need a heart every 10 to 15 years because no matter how healthy, it will fail because it is not her own. There is a 10% chance the anti-rejection meds will give her lymphoma and then the risk of rejection of the heart itself.”
Ginger Sweat said her home bakery is her family’s only source of income, but she has had to cancel orders to take care of her daughter.
“I feel it all crumbling beneath us,” she said. “We will be in Columbus for a month and once we hopefully get the call for a heart for even longer. We will have to be here for follow-up visits between and especially after. This means I have no idea if or when I will be able to take orders again, meaning we will have no income.”
The Milton community has rallied around the family, and a GoFundMe page was created by Amanda Davis to help during this difficult time.
“Ginger and I became acquaintances when our children were in kindergarten together at Milton Elementary,” Davis said. “Ginger then started a home baking business where I purchase her amazing cupcakes and cakepops for every event I could. A friendship was formed. River, my son, stayed in virtual schooling along her daughters, Avery and Raelee, this past year. Avery and River sparked a fierce friendship through ‘Fortnite.’ ”
Davis says when Ginger Sweat called about Avery’s diagnosis she mentioned starting the GoFundMe page.
“Knowing she was the breadwinner of the family, we needed to help her and her family. Then when word started going around, my friends contacted me saying it was it was very much needed. So I did it without hesitation,” she said.
More than $17,000 was donated in 11 days.
“There are no words to describe what heartache I feel for this family,” Davis said. “I have cried prayed so much for her to get better. Watching a healthy little girl be almost taken away, overnight, is gut-wrenching. This is an unimaginable nightmare they are living, and no parent should have to go through this.”
Ginger Sweat said others in the community are doing fundraising activities to help them.
“Avery’s teacher Mrs. Roberts also took up donations to help our family,” she said. “There are several parents and children in the community who have stepped up with different fundraisers.”
Allison Godbey from Sublime Design in Milton has done a T-shirt fundraiser, Amy Roberts did a 24-hour fundraiser on Facebook, Emma Shields and Amber Chapman are doing Matilda Jane benefits and Leigh Ann Brewer and her 6-year-old daughter, Mia, have make bracelets and necklaces to benefit the family.
“Our home church, Good Hope Baptist, and Amanda’s church, New Hope, have provided as well,” Ginger Sweat said. “The outpouring of support is unbelievable, and we could not be more grateful. It is a very hard thing to ask and accept help. Thank you to everyone who has prayed and supported us financially, emotionally and physically. From the bottom of our broken hearts, thank you. Please forgive us if we forgot to thank anyone.”
To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit online at https://gf.me/v/c/hh2y/avery-sweat-7-went-into-heart-failure-needs-help.