MILTON — The Cooper Family Farm Corn Maze opens for its 23rd season this Saturday.
Owner Kim Cooper said he and his family are ready to welcome the community back to try and find their way through the maze while also having the chance to enjoy games, sit around a bonfire and spend time with friends and family.
“We’ll start planning for next year’s maze the day after the maze closes each year,” Cooper said. “So we’re excited, very excited, to be back.”
The maze will be open Fridays 5-10 p.m., Saturdays noon-10 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m through Sunday, Oct. 29. The maze can also host people through the week by making reservations at 304-634-1722.
The haunted maze will take place Oct. 21-22, 27 and 28.
Cooper said the path is nearly 3.5 miles long, and he thinks it’ll take people 45-60 minutes on average to get through.
Going on 23 years, Cooper said he remembers when he first started telling family members he wanted to create the corn maze. Many family members called him crazy.
Cooper said he could not have imagined that not only would it be a success but that it would still have thousands of visitors in the two decades since opening.
“When I started this thing, I was 23 years younger than I am now, and you know, we have gotten to meet so many different people from so many different walks of life over the years,” Cooper said.
Jack Chapman has worked with Cooper family at the corn maze since it started in 2000. Though he first started working the haunted maze because he married into the family, he said, he has enjoyed the work and scaring people over the years.
“It’s fun, it is enjoyable and it’s something that I look forward to doing each year,” he said. “It’s good to see the local community out, and I get to see and scare a lot of the kids that I coach.”
Chapman encouraged the community to come out and make their way through the maze, because even if people get lost, Chapman said they will find fun.
Reflecting on his time helping with the maze, Chapman said it has become a multi-generational experience, and he enjoys seeing those he saw explore the maze as kids now bringing their own families.
“There’s a couple of returning parents that were kids going through this, and they’re bringing their kids through it now. It has become generational. It’s been around that long, so it’s good to see the next generation coming out,” Chapman said.
Jonathan Black has been involved with the maze since he was 4, and he now helps set it up each year and coordinates the haunted maze. Adam Miller has worked at the maze for about 12 years, filling positions as needed with concessions, selling tickets or haunting the maze.
Black said since so much work is put into making the Cooper Family Farm Corn Maze fun, one of his favorite parts of the season is seeing people enjoy their experience with the maze and with the farm’s pumpkin patch.
“It’s kind of a rewarding experience to see the kids down there running around, having a good time, laughing, picking their pumpkins and things like that,” he said. “It’s kind of the reward for all the hard work that goes into it for many months before we even open.”
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Miller’s favorite part each year is when he gets to scare grown men as they walk, or run, through the haunted corn maze.
The corn maze is at 1302 W. Main St. in Milton. More information can be found at the Corn Maze at the Cooper Family Farm Facebook page.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
