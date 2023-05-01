MILTON — The Milton City Council will decide Tuesday whether to sell the city’s water system assets to West Virginia American Water.
Last October, a West Virginia American Water representative told the Milton City Council that the company was interested in purchasing the city’s water and wastewater systems. Mayor Tom Canterbury was initially against the move but said he would support the decision if the public were in favor.
The company said it plans to invest in the city’s water lines, pay off debt associated with the system and continue to employ utility workers. Residents of the city raised concerns during several public meetings regarding the potential sale, arguing that the company would raise rates.
City officials said the city didn’t aim to profit from its public utilities and predicted that rates will increase if the system is sold.
"It may not be immediately, or it may not be a year later, but I guarantee you, after about the two-year mark, the rates are going to increase, and that's what we don't want,” council member Dakota Miller said at a public meeting last October.
The city council voted to give access to documents regarding the water system to the company in December. The company returned in February and offered to purchase the system for $13 million and promised another $17 million in upgrades.
West Virginia American Water did not say how much more customers would pay if the purchase was approved during the meetings.
“With the ongoing work on I-64, the incoming Nucor facility here a county over and the hotel opening nearby, Milton is poised for growth, so the demands on the system are likely to increase. … The water plant’s in need of expensive upgrades as a distribution system; we can help with all of that,” Andrew Crislip, director of business development for West Virginia American Water said during a Milton City Council meeting in February.
