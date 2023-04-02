The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A member of the House of Delegates from Cabell County tried in the recent legislative session to remove funding from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, but it wasn’t successful.

Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, sponsored House Bill 3168 in January, which would remove funding the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District receives from the Cabell County Board of Education and property taxes for those people living in within Milton. Linville represents District 22, which includes the Milton and Culloden areas of eastern Cabell County and the Lesage and Green Bottom areas of northern Cabell County.

