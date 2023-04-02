HUNTINGTON — A member of the House of Delegates from Cabell County tried in the recent legislative session to remove funding from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, but it wasn’t successful.
Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, sponsored House Bill 3168 in January, which would remove funding the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District receives from the Cabell County Board of Education and property taxes for those people living in within Milton. Linville represents District 22, which includes the Milton and Culloden areas of eastern Cabell County and the Lesage and Green Bottom areas of northern Cabell County.
The bill failed to make it out of the Finance Committee, but could be re-introduced in another session.
The combined funds would be a loss of more than $500,000 for the park district, which is West Virginia’s only park district outside municipal boundaries. The Legislature itself created the park district. The district oversees 14 parks, including April Dawn Park in Milton, two cemeteries, and Camp Mad Anthony Wayne in Spring Valley.
Linville said he sponsored the bill after talks with Milton city officials, who expressed their frustration about the lack of significant projects at April Dawn. Milton offered to buy the park from the park district in 2019, but the park board declined the offer.
Kathy McKenna, executive director of the park district, and Alan Morrison, vice president of the park board, said they opposed the bill as it did not replace the lost funds. Linville said the park district should seek a levy that Cabell County residents would approve to replace the funding.
McKenna and Morrison said the funding the park board receives from Milton is only about $50,000 and does not allow it to do more extensive projects at April Dawn. McKenna said the district spent $50,000 on the computer system for the splash pad at April Dawn last year.
McKenna added that most major park projects are funded with private donations. The park board would be willing to consider approving a more extensive project at the Milton park if money was offered.
“Some years, some areas are going to get more than others,” McKenna said.
McKenna said the City of Huntington frequently gives the district grant money for specific projects at Huntington parks, making it seem as though the district is spending more on parks in Huntington, but money was specifically allocated to the projects.
“Our job as a board and the staff is to serve the residents of our geographic area as best we can with the money we have,” Morrison said. “We have a budget that has very little money for discretionary spending.”
Linville said the lack of discretionary spending comes from most of the district’s spending on payroll and contracted services. McKenna said services are essential for the upkeep and management of the park system.
Linville said another reason for the bill is the lack of park service in other parts of Cabell County. The funds allocated from the Cabell County Board of Education are collected countywide, and Linville says communities such as Salt Rock and Lesage shouldn’t have tax dollars allocated to the park district if there are no parks operated by the district in those areas.
“The ultimate resolution on something like this is to have (the park district) make the case to the voters that here’s how we would spend your dollars and then get it approved,” Linville said.
Morrison said he and the board had tried to increase the district’s funding through a vote that would charge a $100-per-year user fee on households in the district, but voters soundly defeated the ballot measure.
