CHARLESTON — Brian Casto has been named the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Casto, an eighth-grade West Virginia studies teacher from Milton Middle School in Cabell County, received the award Tuesday during the Celebration of Excellence Ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston. He is a Marshall University graduate and has been teaching for 13 years, according to a news release from the state Department of Education.
“Mr. Casto is an exemplary teacher that embodies the purpose of this award,” state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said in the release. “He is an innovative educator who positively impacts his students and his community. I am so proud to have him serving our students in the classroom, and I know he will be an exceptional representative of West Virginia and the profession as the Teacher of the Year.”
Casto will receive a car from Toyota to use for Teacher of the Year events for the year, as well as $5,000 from both Highmark West Virginia and the Horace Mann Companies, $500 from the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia and a $1,000 school grant from the West Virginia Education Association Foundation.
Additionally, Katherine Miller was named the 2022 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. Miller is a cafeteria manager at Wayne High School in Wayne County, a role she’s held for 19 years.
“Ms. Miller has an incredible heart for her students and her school community,” state Board of Education President Miller Hall said in the release. “She is a trusted and caring adult in their lives and a vital resource at Wayne High School. As with all school service personnel finalists, I am grateful to her for her years of dedication and so very proud of her accomplishments.”
She will receive $2,500 from the Horace Mann Companies; a $500 award, tumbler and glass ornament from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association; a two-night stay at Chief Logan Lodge from West Virginia State Parks; a glass paperweight from Blenko Glass Co.; and a plaque, certificate and iPad from the state Department of Education.
