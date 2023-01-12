MILTON — A four-legged friend has infiltrated Milton Elementary, as the school welcomed a new therapy dog this week.
Oliver the labradoodle, also known as Ollie, has been training at Milton Elementary for the last few days, said Principal Shannon Leggett, and he will graduate from his training Friday.
Leggett said she is excited to have Ollie, and so are the students and other staff members.
"Well (the students) are all super excited about it because they want to pet him, but they love him already," she said. "And so does the staff, I think they’re going to benefit just as much as the students."
Leggett said getting a therapy dog was roughly a three-year process, but she feels Ollie was worth waiting for. In addition to Ollie being trained at Milton this week, Leggett said she and three other staff members have been trained as handlers.
Ollie will not only aid students experiencing stress, depression and other emotions, Leggett said, but he will also be brought into classrooms to help teach social and emotional wellness, compassion, responsibility and other life lessons.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Ollie is the second therapy dog to be brought into Cabell County Schools, with the first being Haven, who is shared between Salt Rock Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary.
Saxe said he has seen Haven in action helping students, and he believes Ollie will be well received by the Milton Elementary students and staff.
"We’re really excited to offer this as a resource to our students at Milton Elementary," he said. "I think the students are going to welcome (Ollie) with excitement and lots of love."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
