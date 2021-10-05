HUNTINGTON — A hero or a killer? That is what a grand jury will need to decide in the case of a fatal shooting earlier this year in Milton.
Cabell County Magistrate Judge Chris Sperry found there was probable cause to send the case of Carl Rose Jr. to a grand jury. Charged with second-degree murder, Rose is accused of fatally shooting James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, outside a Milton gas station in late May.
Responding Milton police officer Keith Higginbotham testified Tuesday in Rose’s preliminary hearing that he received a “be on the lookout,” or BOLO, for a vehicle involved in a domestic altercation. The 911 caller also reported a woman was tied up in the back of the car, which was found to be not true.
Dispatchers also reported to Higginbotham that a second call, for shots fired, was reported. When Higginbotham arrived on the scene, he found the victim deceased in a pool of blood. Oldham had a shot to the neck and five shots to the back.
According to surveillance video from the gas station viewed by Higginbotham, Oldham was the aggressor. Higginbotham said he acted in “an extremely aggravated and aggressive” manner and backed Rose into another vehicle. Higginbotham said he never interviewed Rose because Rose declined based on his Fifth Amendment rights, but the video showed Rose tried to de-escalate the situation based on his motions before firing the first shot.
After the first shot to the neck area, Oldham turned and started to go in the other direction. That is when Rose fired five more shots into his back, the officer testified. Oldham was not armed.
The court would not permit defense attorney Mike Woelfel to play or admit into evidence the 911 call from an eyewitness, but Woelfel provided audio from the call to The Herald-Dispatch. In the initial call, a “dangerous and erratic” driver was reported on Interstate 64. The caller believed the woman in the car was tied up, and the caller followed the vehicle off the exit.
The caller stayed on the line with the 911 dispatcher and reported that Oldham got out of the vehicle and was hitting the woman and trying to pull her out of the car. Surveillance video from the gas station showed that Rose also witnessed Oldham hitting the woman and intervened.
“Oh, God, there’s a guy with a gun!” the 911 caller said. “He saw the guy trying to hurt that lady. So someone needs to get up here quick … He is trying to protect the lady. He got out of his vehicle and he’s got the guy at gunpoint now. Oh, God! There’s shots everywhere! He’s down!”
Rose stayed on scene, and the 911 caller repeated several times she believed he was trying to protect the woman and that the deceased had confronted Rose.
Woelfel said several people on scene told police Rose was a hero. Higginbotham said he could not testify to that as he did not take all the statements and he did not have his entire case file with him.
Woelfel said the case should be dismissed because the prosecution could not prove the cause of death. The medical examiner report had not been admitted as evidence and it had not been given to the defense. He said the victim could have died of a heart attack.
Rose is out of jail on bond. If found guilty, he faces up to 40 years in prison.