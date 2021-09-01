MILTON — Funding for a critical water project is coming to the city of Milton.
After approval from the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, Milton is set to receive $970,000 in critical need grant funds to replace about three miles of waterline along Newmans Branch Road. The council met in Charleston and approved the item in a meeting last week.
Councilman Dakota Miller said he and Charlie Conrad, the city’s director of public works, attended the meeting, as well as Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell. The replacement will extend along the line from U.S. 60 to the city’s water storage tank on Newmans Branch, the councilman said.
“They all see … it was a critical job that needed to be done for the city of Milton, you know, considering that’s, I would say, 90% of our problems, our biggest problem at this time,” Miller said of the council meeting.
The Newmans Branch line serves a lot of customers, including areas of Milton Middle School and Woodline Subdivision, Miller said. If a problem arises in the line, it affects the west end of the town, he said.
“That’s an area that’s had a fairly significant number of breaks,” Linville said, adding that the pipe was originally not deep enough when installed and now faces an increase in heavier vehicle traffic in the area.
In addition to representing Cabell County, Linville chairs the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee.
The approval of the funds came after a public hearing where Milton residents lodged complaints about the city’s water system. The hearing was about a project that would upgrade the city’s sewer system. City workers have completed hydrant flushing in recent weeks, which appeared to alleviate problems residents have experienced, such as discolored water, Miller said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
