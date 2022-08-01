MILTON — An 8-year-old Milton girl who received a heart transplant last year has now been diagnosed with cancer, according to her mother.
Avery Sweat needed the transplant after being diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy.
The procedure was successfully performed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
“Avery was doing great after we got home from her heart transplant,” said her mother, Ginger Sweat. “We were just getting back into a normal routine. We were starting to live semi-normally.”
Ginger Sweat said about four days before Easter, her daughter started complaining of stomach pain.
“We tried to let it go for a couple days to see if it was just from her numerous medications she takes daily, but on April 19 we decided it was time to take her back to Nationwide,” she said. “She was doubled over and in lots of pain. She would have bouts where she would cry out in so much pain. It was awful.”
After running several tests, the doctors said Avery has cancer.
“It turned out it was a form of Lymphoma called PTLD caused by the anti-rejection medicine necessary for her to maintain her donor heart,” said Ginger Sweat. “They discovered that her small intestine was full of tumors and holes.”
Another scan showed tumors in Avery’s lymph nodes in her neck.
“The good news was that her heart was doing great,” Ginger Sweat said. “The next step was very intensive chemo. She will have 18 weeks total. We ended up staying in Columbus until July.”
While Avery was in a lot of pain, her mother said the pain is managed daily.
“We are still trying to wean her off some of the meds,” Ginger Sweat said. “She had numerous pokes and sticks, and finally we had a port placed. She was able to switch her chemo and her therapies to Cabell (Huntington Hospital). She has needed to learn how to do some things over again. Her left side where she had her stroke is significantly weaker again.”
She said one of the worst things for Avery was losing her hair due to the chemo treatments.
“At 8 years old, hair can be pretty important,” Ginger Sweat said. “She initially got very upset and screamed how she looks like a monster. But thankfully we were able to build up her confidence.”
Ginger Sweat said the hardest part for her is seeing her child in pain and feeling bad both physically and mentally.
“I can’t express how difficult it is to see your child suffer. To feel so helpless. There was this intense pain in my chest making it feel like I could barely breathe,” she said. “I still wake up with that feeling; I still have it throughout the day. So much could be so different. My children are very upset that they can’t attend school, however Avery can’t be exposed to the germs. This is leading me to have to fight battles no parent in this situation should have to fight. While Avery gets homebound (services), my other child in school will not. Which forces us to either do homeschooling or virtual — neither of which work for us.”
She said there are also battles with the health insurance companies.
“These are the last things that a parent should have to worry about. We have enough stress with four to five appointments weekly, a strenuous med schedule, therapies, chemo and just general caretaking, to have to worry about things that should come easy, such as schooling and providing insurance that we qualify for,” Ginger Sweat said.
Despite all the challenges, Ginger Sweat said she has lots to be grateful about.
“I’m grateful that Avery is no longer suffering. I’m grateful the chemo is working. I’m grateful to be home in West Virginia, as a family,” she said. “I’m more than grateful for every person who has donated, called, texted, prayed, sent cards and ordered from our bakery for support. Most of all I’m grateful to God, for helping her get better, for giving her a heart, and for giving us more time together.”
To get in contact or help support Avery and her family, email Gingerellasweets@yahoo.com.