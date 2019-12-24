MILTON — A Milton homeowner detained a suspected burglar at gunpoint early Monday morning until police arrived.
Christopher Michael Bennett, 42, of Huntington was charged with destruction of property and entering without breaking.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Cabell County deputies and officers with the Milton Police Department were dispatched to an alleged burglary at 3:28 a.m. Monday at the home on Dorothy Lane in Milton.
The homeowner told police he had heard a noise and found Bennett ripping apart the duct work for his residence. After confronting Bennett, the homeowner said he ran into the garage through a closed, but unlocked door.
When the homeowner confronted the suspect a second time after he had entered the garage, he held Bennett at gunpoint because he was afraid for his life due to his erratic behavior.
Officers said Bennett was incoherent and prone to random attempts of resistance throughout the investigation. He admitted to using drugs prior to the incident and frequently spoke to individuals who were not present.
During Bennett’s transportation to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, officers said he became irate and began kicking the cage inside the police cruiser, slamming his head against the windows and spitting on the floor of the police car. Officers said he refused to comply with orders and kept screaming to hurry it up and “floor it” throughout the transport.
Bennett was also charged with disorderly conduct.
Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Kevin Michael Holmes Jr., 30, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, being a person prohibited from carrying a firearm, receiving or transferring stolen property and fleeing. Bond was not set.
Maleek Jorgi Hugee, 23, was jailed at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
John Quinntati Parson, 35, was jailed at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.
Edward Daniel Walker Jr., 35, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.
Brenda Lee Crabtree, 59, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with child endangerment, malicious wounding, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting first and second offense, 9 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, intoxication or drinking in public places, 7:26 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:01 p.m. Sunday, 16th Street and Doulton Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:40 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of Smith Street.
Deceased person, 1:37 p.m. Nov. 29, 1500 block of Terrace Drive.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Friday, 1700 block of 17th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Absconding, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging, 11:58 p.m. Saturday, Morris Street and 28th Street.
Battery, 1:07 a.m. Sunday, 16th Street and 6th Avenue.