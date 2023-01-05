The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Milton Public Library officials said they hope to reopen to the public Monday after spending the last couple of weeks cleaning up water damage that occurred Christmas weekend.

Cabell County Public Libraries Director Breana Bowen said after a sprinkler system pipe burst on Christmas Day, an estimated thousands of books were damaged.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

