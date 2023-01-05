Librarian Kenzie Stevens discusses water damage in a section of the Milton Public Library on Thursday. The library experienced the water damage just before the Christmas holiday and is continuing to catalog the damages.
Librarian Kenzie Stevens shows books saved from water damage in a section of the Milton Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The library experienced the water damage just before the Christmas holiday and is continuing to catalog the damages.
Librarian Kenzie Stevens discusses water damage in a section of the Milton Public Library on Thursday. The library experienced the water damage just before the Christmas holiday and is continuing to catalog the damages.
Librarian Kenzie Stevens shows books saved from water damage in a section of the Milton Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The library experienced the water damage just before the Christmas holiday and is continuing to catalog the damages.
MILTON — Milton Public Library officials said they hope to reopen to the public Monday after spending the last couple of weeks cleaning up water damage that occurred Christmas weekend.
Cabell County Public Libraries Director Breana Bowen said after a sprinkler system pipe burst on Christmas Day, an estimated thousands of books were damaged.
“It was a small portion of our library that was affected, but that being said, the pipe that busted was overhead our juvenile, our youth collection, so we sustained a good amount of damage to our youth collection at the Milton library,” she said. “So we’ve had to close down and deal with all the cleanup. But we’re hoping with everything we’ve been doing the past few weeks that the library will reopen this coming Monday.”
Bowen said employees have been going through books to determine which ones were not damaged, which can be cleaned and which are a total loss. Bowen said many books have to be thrown out due to mildew and mold.
Recording which books will need to be replaced is a process though, Milton Public Library employee Kenzie Stevens said.
“What we’re doing is, we’re taking the entire catalog of everything that we own in our system and we are scanning what can be saved, and then everything else is just going to automatically be taken out of our system,” Stevens said.
Bowen said the library will work with the insurance company to replace the books, but she does not know at this time how long the process could take.
Despite the damage, Bowen said she was glad the Milton Public Library was still able to offer some curbside services to the community this week, and Bowen said it was because of the COVID-19 pandemic that the employees were able to transition smoothly.
“The pandemic has been absolutely horrible, but given this experience, if anything good came out of it, it was emergency response and being prepared,” she said. “We went right into offering our curbside services like we did when we were closed because of the pandemic. So we’ve offered through the front door where people can pick up their holds, place holds, fax, notary, all of those services.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.