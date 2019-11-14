MILTON — A Milton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he broke into an apartment building while being on home confinement.
Michael Dewayne Clagg, 27, of Milton, was charged with two counts of burglary, as well as a charge of violating his home confinement, according to the Milton Police Department.
Police reported responding to a call that somebody crawled through a window of an apartment building in the 1000 block of Church Street. Once officers arrived, Milton Police Lt. Kyle O’Dell and Chief Joe Parsons discovered Clagg inside a second-floor apartment.
Police said Clagg also had been in the first-floor apartment and attempted to drag a washing machine out an open window.
Clagg was wearing a home confinement ankle bracelet and Cabell County Sheriff’s home confinement officers were called to the scene. He was taken to jail by the home confinement officers for violating home confinement, according to the police report.
Clagg was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville pending arraignment.
Five other people were jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Lawrence Donte Hill, 37, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.
Allen Jeffrey Nichols, 28, was jailed at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device and receiving or transferring stolen goods. Bond was not set.
Quiken Marzett Oliver, 36, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Hannah Southerland, 18, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with aiding and abetting. Bond was $15,000.
Lee Girvin III, 59, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $40,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Rotary Road.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Belmont Drive.
Destruction of property, 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 16th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Morris Street and Rotary Road.
Recovered stolen auto, 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, 23rd Street and 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3600 block of Piedmont Road.
Trespass, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 10th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 11 a.m. Nov. 5, 4200 block of Hughes Street.
Warrant service/execution, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 10th Street.
Stolen auto, auto theft, 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7:06 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:07 a.m. Tuesday, Washington Avenue.
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.