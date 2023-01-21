HUNTINGTON — A Milton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
More than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography was found in June 2021 on electronic devices at the residence of 47-year-old Jason Robert Henthorne.
Henthorne admitted to some of the pornography showed infants and prepubescent children subjected to sadistic or masochistic conduct, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
He also admitted to having one image depicting an adult male sexually assaulting a prepubescent female.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set the sentencing for April 17.
Henthorne faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a consecutive five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 penalty.
