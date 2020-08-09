MILTON — The construction of a state-of-the-art greenhouse at Milton Middle School is nearly complete after several months of work and COVID-19-related obstacles.
Students participating in the school’s agriculture program this year will have the chance to go from growing plants in small, plastic cups within the classroom to being able to take care of their own plants inside the fully functional greenhouse.
“This is something that’s been in the works for a couple years, and we’re very excited,” Justin Boggs, executive director of Cabell County middle schools, said Tuesday evening at a Board of Education meeting. “The construction on this started in April 2020. It took a while for the parts to come in and through the pandemic and everything it was slightly delayed in being able to start some of that.”
Now, the finishing touches will be completed within the month.
Boggs said the agriculture courses, part of a career technical program at the middle school level, began last year at Milton Middle.
“At the middle school level, we have six-week courses in our related arts, every student at Milton Middle School has the opportunity to take a six-week class in agriculture, and they do a variety of different things,” he said.
With grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Education, the district was able to expand the program through the construction of the greenhouse for the upcoming year.
Agriculture teacher Sierrah Gaddy said each grade level will be able to participate in different curriculum using the greenhouse, a change from the previous school year.
“With the eighth-graders, we are hoping to have an awesome fundraiser and mimic the plant sale at Cabell Midland, but on a smaller scale. The eighth-graders will be responsible for taking care of those bigger, more important plants after they learn how to take care of their own plant in seventh grade,” Gaddy said. “Sixth-graders, we learn about the functions of a plant and we do a feed experiment, so they won’t be in the greenhouse as much but they will have a chance to go out and observe throughout the year.”
Boggs said students participating in the program at the middle school level will be set up to build upon those skills at Cabell Midland High School, which has a strong agriculture department.