Harper True of Milton is a winner of the Terumo Americas Holding Inc. Scholarship Program.
She is the daughter of Jon and Caroline True. She is majoring in Agriculture and Medical biotechnology at University of Kentucky.
True's school and community activities included Young Life, Food Bank volunteer, soccer, Student Council and National Honor Society.
The Terumo Americas Holding Inc. Scholarship Program provides scholarships to sons and daughters of Terumo Medical Corp. associates who are enrolled or planning to enroll full-time in a college, university, or technical school program. The recipients are chosen competitively on the basis of their academic record and personal achievements.
Terumo Americas Holding Inc. is a leader in the medical device industry and currently employs 696 employees. It is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. TAH manufactures a variety of medical devices including syringes used in hospitals and sold in pharmacies, blood oxygenators and introducer kits for cardiovascular intervention.