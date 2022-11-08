MILTON — While eastern Cabell County is a desert for nonprofit services, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is hoping to bridge the gap for young families there and in surrounding counties.
The society has been serving children and families throughout the Mountain State for over 126 years, providing foster care, adoption, emergency child shelter care, and various community-based services.
The wraparound services have helped families navigate complexities and red tape when they face hardships, helping build healthier families and better lives. In the 2021-22 fiscal year alone, the group assisted 14,629 of West Virginia’s children and their families.
Now with 14 locations throughout the state, the society recently merged two offices into a larger Milton location at 1095 N. Main St. after the Huntington and Charleston offices outgrew their clients’ needs.
Whether it be by walk-in or referral, the Milton branch provides wraparound services through its Safe at Home and Children with Serious Emotional Disorders programs in eight West Virginia counties: Cabell, Putnam, Lincoln, Wayne, Mason, Boone, Kanawha and Logan.
Jaycie Bias, Safe at Home supervisor for the society, said the new location is more central to its clientele, making it easier for case workers to meet their clients’ needs and help them navigate uncharted waters as they approach adulthood. Bias said beyond a couple of other nonprofits in Milton, it’s practically untouched by service providers compared to what is available in Huntington or Charleston.
“We take the needs and go and find the solution, one thing that other agencies I’m not sure are quite capable of doing,” she said. “We just want to provide that service as far and wide as we can.”
Whether that be finding a bed or helping to pay an overdue bill, the Children’s Home Society is there.
While Bias is proud of what the nonprofit has built, her personal connection to the innovative Emily’s Teen Parenting Resource Room the branch developed allows her to better address young clients’ needs.
“It’s named after my mom. My mom’s name is Emily and she was a teen parent,” she said. “She was, I think, a senior and got pregnant and she suffered from a lot of abuse at home. Because of that she gave her baby up for adoption.”
While the best choice at the time, the decision left an impact on Bias’ family. Through that pain, Bias hopes to help others.
The society cut the ribbon on the room last week and, through its offerings, is looking to a brighter future for its clients. One in 5 of the clients the Milton office currently serves is parenting or pregnant, and Bias said the society is doing all it can to help them heal.
“To my knowledge — I’ve tried to research as much as I can — this is the only teen parenting specific resource room in the state,” she said. “There’s a lot of teenage pregnancy prevention and not really anything after the fact.”
The no-strings-attached resource room provides resources and items to teen parents in need. Bias hopes the services will help reduce the number of children entering the overburdened foster care system in West Virginia and build stronger families.
The resource room will be able to serve 15 teenage parents at its capacity and has already served five since opening Oct. 1.
Parents are provided both baby and maternity clothing, diapers and other baby items necessary for the first six months of life. The society also keeps infant clothing up to 12 months in size in hopes parents will return.
While small in size, Emily’s room has a boutique-like ambience, with bright lights, wood floors, clothing racks and white cabinets with drawers containing clothing organized by size and type. The items go into paper shopping bags, rather than a plastic bag the clothes are just tossed in.
Bias said the design is to make the experience more positive for the users, rather than just throwing things onto a shelf or pile through which they have to search.
“We wanted it to look like a boutique where they could come and shop,” she said. “I am not at all restrictive. If they need something, they can come and get it.”
The idea of the resource room goes beyond material things, however. It also comes with Emily, who will help mentor the young parents through her own experience. Additionally, the group provides resources on how to sign up for government nutrition programs, religious services, lived-experience mentoring and family planning. It also offers education on safe sleep, shaken baby syndrome and birth control.
The society’s new neighbor — New Heights Church — sponsored the room to get it off the ground, a donation for which Bias said she was thankful.
The society also keeps a wishlist online at amzn.to/3WJ60in to keep the room stocked but takes donations at its location as well. Looking toward the holiday, Bias said she worried about providing gifts for their teen clients, as older children often get left out when it comes to donations for Christmas gifts.