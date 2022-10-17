The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MILTON — In a 20-minute meeting with a couple dozen residents, Milton officials briefly discussed a potential offer from West Virginia American Water.

Less than two weeks ago, a West Virginia American Water representative told Milton City Council the company is interested in buying the city’s water and wastewater systems. The company’s offer would be in the ballpark of $10 million. During the meeting, Mayor Tom Canterbury said he was “still not interested in selling.”

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.