MILTON — In a 20-minute meeting with a couple dozen residents, Milton officials briefly discussed a potential offer from West Virginia American Water.
Less than two weeks ago, a West Virginia American Water representative told Milton City Council the company is interested in buying the city’s water and wastewater systems. The company’s offer would be in the ballpark of $10 million. During the meeting, Mayor Tom Canterbury said he was “still not interested in selling.”
“If the people in this town want West Virginia American Water, I’m all for it. I want what the people want,” Canterbury said during Monday’s meeting.
Following the meeting, he said was still not interested in selling the systems, but if residents wanted it, then he would want what they want. The mayor was considering a poll to gauge feedback.
Other members of Milton City Council and its Water Board were present, though they did not make comments during the meeting. After calling the meeting to order, Canterbury said the purpose of the special meeting was to “make sure everybody’s on the same page.”
City Attorney Steve Bragg said the water company had not requested documents that would give information about debt and equipment for the systems before it gave its proposal earlier this month. He said he did receive a voicemail from someone at the company ahead of the last city council meeting, but was out of town at the time.
“So, the number that they threw out, I don't know how they arrived at it, where it came from, if it would even come close to that or be significantly more. I don't know.”
During the last meeting, the representative did say more information would be needed for a final offer to be made.
Megan Hannah, senior manager of government and external affairs for West Virginia American Water, said in an email that the company has “made multiple attempts over the last several years to receive needed information from the City of Milton to determine a purchase price and discuss the sale of their water system.”
She added that the company has an agreement signed by Canterbury in January 2021 to provide documents about facilities information and access to personal, “and he has yet to provide access to that information.”
“We made multiple follow up attempts with city officials following our presentation to City Council on October 4, and our calls and emails were not returned,” Hannah said.
Things became heated during the meeting between Canterbury and the second resident to speak, Kelsi Miller. The resident repeatedly asked the mayor about why he did not want to sell the systems. A police officer stepped into the room but did not remove Miller.
“Why? Why not? What for? We’ve got good, clean water,” Canterbury said.
“Sir, your water sucks,” Miller responded. “It’s horrible.”
After the meeting, Miller said she has seen issues with the city’s water since moving there about five years ago. She said residents need answers.
“West Virginia American Water, I'm not saying that they are the the the answer, but I feel like we need to look into them if they are interested,” Miller said. “They're a bigger corporation that has more funding, more resources. And we need to at least hear what they have to say.”
Christy Black, the first member of the public to speak during the meeting, lives outside of city limits but has Milton water. She said after the meeting that attended to get some answers but left feeling frustrated. She was present during the last city council meeting.
“I would really like to hear Milton’s side of it," Black said. "I feel like that West Virginia American Water presented a good case at the last meeting. And what we didn’t hear was … what Milton Water is proposing or the City of Milton is proposing. What we'd like to know is: Can they fix it?"
According to the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s website, Milton’s water rates are $33.10 for 3,400 gallons and $42.50 for 4,500 gallons. West Virginia American’s are $40.92 for 3,400 gallons and $51.76 for 4,500 gallons.
The municipality's sewer rates are $42.50 for 3,400 gallons and $56.24 for 4,500 gallons. West Virginia American Water’s are $69.92 for 3,400 gallons and $89.99 for 4,500 gallons.
Milton residents have previously stated complaints with their service, such as during a public hearing last year to discuss a sewer bond ordinance.
Earlier in the day, Hannah said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch that representatives of the company would not be present because they were not invited and public notice for the meeting was improper.
The city did not post an announcement for the meeting on its social media or website in advance. A legal advertisement was not sent to the newspaper. A notice dated Oct. 13 was on the bulletin board as of Monday night, but Black said she heard from another person that the notice was not posted when they looked at the board recently.