MILTON — Some Milton officials say they want more information from a water company about a possible purchase of the city’s infrastructure.
Earlier this week, Milton officials and residents met in a special meeting to discuss West Virginia American Water’s interest in purchasing the city’s water and wastewater systems. Three residents spoke, as did the mayor and city attorney, before the meeting adjourned after 20 minutes.
About two weeks ago, a representative of West Virginia American Water addressed City Council during a public comment portion of the meeting. He told the council that the company is interested in buying the city’s water and wastewater systems. The company’s offer would be in the ballpark of $10 million, pending review of more information about the assets from the city.
After Monday’s meeting, Mayor Tom Canterbury said he was considering a poll or vote to gauge residents’ interest but he was not interested in selling the systems.
“If the people in this town want West Virginia American Water, I’m all for it. I want what the people want,” Canterbury said during Monday’s meeting.
Some residents said they wanted to hear from other members of City Council and the Milton Utilities Board commissioners.
“I would love to hear from the water board on the record,” said Kelsi Miller, a resident who attended Monday’s meeting. “I would love to get answers from the mayor on the record as to why he’s opposed to American Water. I would love to hear from some City Council members.”
City Councilman Troy Nicely told The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday that water has been a city issue for a few years.
“I believe our water department is doing the best they can do with the resources they’re provided,” he said.
The councilman did say that he recognizes West Virginia American Water does have more resources, but there needs to be “a time of dialogue” between city officials, the company and the community to ask questions and fully understand the terms of the offer. One concern he has heard of selling to the company would be increased rates.
City Councilman Carl Harshbarger also said more dialogue is needed, such as a public meeting. He had questions about what would happen if the company bought the systems, such as how to ensure that the company’s promises could be kept.
“I don’t mind meeting with American Water, but we need to meet with them and discuss it more in detail,” he said.
City recorder Dana Walters said she has not been in her position long, so she did not know all of the history of the situation. She said she has heard that West Virginia American Water’s water would be more expensive and would also have to use the city’s lines, which need to be flushed regularly.
“It’s not going to hurt to hear more about it,” she said of the proposal.
Councilmen Dakota Miller, who is also on the Utility Board, Tennis Adkins and Bob Legg did not return a call seeking comment.
Timmy Chastain, a commissioner of the Milton Utility Board, said he would like to see something in writing from West Virginia American Water to consider and hear the company’s plan for the systems. He was not at the meeting during which the water company addressed City Council.
“I’m open for a proposal from West Virginia American Water to see what offer they’re wanting to make. But for the Utilities Commission, our responsibility is for the people of the town and to make sure that the water-sewer is one, safe, and two, that there’s accountability and everything’s been done correctly. We are only one step in the whole process because ultimately it falls on the mayor and the council.”
During utility commission meetings, the board discusses long-term plans for the city’s water infrastructure. He added that water coming out of the water plant is not dirty, but he thinks there is settlement in some of the town’s infrastructure.
Milton is “not there to make money” on the water system, Chastain said. Small municipalities like it rely on grants and other funding sources to maintain the infrastructure. Water has been an issue for multiple administrations in the town because it has not been updated in years.
“If West Virginia American Water comes in, they just turn their water on and flow through the existing infrastructure, you’re not gaining anything,” he said. “So, I want to know … what their plans are as to change the infrastructure — if they’re going to or if they’re going to Band-Aid it just like the town has in the past on certain aspects of it.”
Commissioners Dave Chittum and Matt Meadows did not return an email seeking comment.
When asked about West Virginia American Water’s plan to remediate Milton’s system, senior manager of Government and External Affairs Megan Hannah said she could not answer because “we are lacking much needed information from the City of Milton.”
“Through conversations with city officials and the documentation we’ve requested (and they agreed to provide), we would be able to provide more definitive information on a path forward with the City of Milton, including infrastructure investments and potential rate changes,” she wrote in an email.
Hannah said the company has “repeatedly attempted to schedule meetings” with the city but has had no response. On Wednesday, West Virginia American Water left a message with the city clerk, but it had not been returned as of that afternoon.
“Quite frankly, it’s disheartening that the City is telling you they want more details … but they’re not willing to sit down with the party that can answer their questions.”
Milton resident Ann Sansom said after Monday’s meeting that she would like to hear a strategic plan from city officials about maintenance of the water system.
“We’ve gone over and over and over multiple years with this and … there’s never anything set in stone,” Sansom said. “And I think that may be one reason why people do look at the purchase possibly by West Virginia American Water. I think that at least they know there’s something there. They’re gonna move forward.”
Christy Black, a Milton water customer who lives near Culloden, said Monday that “a little transparency would go a long way in this town, and there seems to be lack of transparency.”
If there is a vote, she hopes it’s not just for city residents, but for water customers. Black also said she wanted to hear both Milton’s and West Virginia American Water’s plans for the systems.
“We will see this through. We will keep advocating for clean water … as long as it takes for us to get clean, safe drinking water,” Black said.