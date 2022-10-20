The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Some Milton officials say they want more information from a water company about a possible purchase of the city’s infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Milton officials and residents met in a special meeting to discuss West Virginia American Water’s interest in purchasing the city’s water and wastewater systems. Three residents spoke, as did the mayor and city attorney, before the meeting adjourned after 20 minutes.

