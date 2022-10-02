The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MILTON — Firetrucks, horses, a marching band and more made their way up and down Main Street Sunday as Milton hosted its annual parade, getting ready for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival later this week.

The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival returns to Pumpkin Park Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-9, where visitors can take in demonstrations from local creators, listen to music and see all things pumpkin, along with much more. Sunday’s parade invited families to see the West Virginia Pumpkin Queen and other royalty, the Cabell Midland High School Marching Band, local organizations and more as children collected candy.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.