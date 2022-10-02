MILTON — Firetrucks, horses, a marching band and more made their way up and down Main Street Sunday as Milton hosted its annual parade, getting ready for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival later this week.
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival returns to Pumpkin Park Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-9, where visitors can take in demonstrations from local creators, listen to music and see all things pumpkin, along with much more. Sunday’s parade invited families to see the West Virginia Pumpkin Queen and other royalty, the Cabell Midland High School Marching Band, local organizations and more as children collected candy.
Brittany Bruce has been coming to the parade since she was a little girl, estimating it has been about 20 years now that she has seen the parade grow and more people come out to enjoy it. Her son Tate, 3, has seen the parade every year, and his favorite part is waving to the different floats and getting candy.
Brittany Bruce said her favorite part is seeing how many people come together to make the parade a family-friendly event, and she’s glad to have a nice outdoor activity for everyone.
“I think it’s just there’s always a lot of people participating in the parade, which is cool, and it’s always just a great outing, great for families,” she said. “Especially with COVID, I think everyone is happy to have parades back.”
Cameron Sword said he is still somewhat new to the Milton area but has been enjoying the Pumpkin Festival and parade for the past two years. He brought his 2-year-old son, Zavree.
Cameron said Zavree’s favorite part of the parade is seeing the firetrucks with their lights and sirens on, along with candy, but Cameron’s favorite part is watching his family have a good time.
“I just like bringing him (Zavree) out. My favorite part is watching him enjoy it,” he said.
Tickets from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday will be $5. General admission tickets will be $8 from noon to 9 p.m. on those days.
On Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $10. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Groups of 12 or more can save $2 per ticket when buying at one time. Children 5 and younger can visit for free.
A full schedule of events can be found at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Facebook page or at wvpumpkinpark.com.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
