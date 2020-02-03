MILTON, W.Va. — A man wanted in a Christmas Eve robbery in Huntington was arrested by Milton police Sunday after he was allegedly found to be speeding along Interstate 64 in Milton.
Clarence Montana Walls Jr., 34, of Huntington, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery, speeding, grand larceny, domestic battery and no operator's license. His bond was set at $75,000 cash-only.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Milton police were patrolling the interstate at about 8 p.m. Sunday and saw a Jeep driven by Walls that was going 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Upon further investigation, they found the defendant was wanted by Huntington Police on a robbery charge filed against him about a month previous.
In that case, Huntington police were called to a home in the 800 block of Hal Greer in Huntington at about 1 p.m. Dec. 24 when a woman told police she had gotten into an argument with Walls about her wanting to go play slot machines.
The woman said she went into a bedroom and attempted to separate herself from Walls, but he ripped the door of the hinges and threw her to the ground. Walls then allegedly started kicking and punching the woman before she was able to get away.
She said Walls followed her to the kitchen, where he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, telling her to stay put while he gathered his things. Walls packed his belongings and allegedly forced the woman to sign a piece of paper giving up rights to her son.
The woman told police he then took her vehicle without permission and left the home.
The woman went to the HPD headquarters to report in incident, where she gave a statement to police before photographs were taken of her injuries.
Walls is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.