The Herald-Dispatch
MILTON - Milton police said Tuesday that one of the two people jailed after a traffic stop has been released.
On Monday, the police department posted on its Facebook page that law enforcement responded to 911 calls about impaired driving on Interstate 64 near the Milton exit.
Police found the vehicle at GoMart and discovered the driver, Kevin Johnson, 55, of St. Albans, was a suspended driver. The passenger, Samantha Pauley, 37, of St. Albans, was checked, along with Johnson, and both were found to have outstanding Cabell County Circuit Court warrants.
On Tuesday, the department posted on Facebook that the capias warrants turned out to have already been adjudicated and apparently were not taken out of the system.
"Being Sunday, there was no way to confirm the warrants' validity and we were left to rely on the best information available to us at the time," Tuesday's Facebook post read in part. "Samantha has been released, but Johnson remains charged with current charges of possession and driving suspended."
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Trespassing, battery, 9:14 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:15 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Adams Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Deceased person, 6 p.m. Friday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 5:39 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 3:45 p.m. Sunday, 25th Street and 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9 p.m. Saturday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Aug. 4, 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue.
Information report, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Abduction of person, kidnapping or concealing child, 9:17 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 1:48 p.m., 10th Street and 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 7:21 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Perry Drive.
Information report, 5:27 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, attempt to commit felony, 5:22 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Warrant service/execution, 5:15 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 2:05 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Brandishing, retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings, intoxication, 1 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Todd Curry, 38, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with conspiracy to commit drug-related charge. Bond was not set.
Jaquan Lamont Dent, 22, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was not set.
Leeshawn Strickland, 36, was jailed at 9:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with kidnapping. Bond was not set.