MILTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking feedback from Milton residents about a proposed 8,300-foot-long levee to protect the city from potentially devastating flooding.
Engineers anticipate holding several open house meetings in the coming months to answer questions and gather feedback from residents about the planned floodwall separating Milton and the Lower Mud River.
One of those meetings was held Tuesday night at Milton City Hall with more than a dozen residents in attendance.
Engineers are about 50% through the design process and want to hear from people to help minimize impacts to their property and the environment, said Brian Lowe, the floodwall’s project manager.
“We want to try, as best we can, to combat any misinformation,” Lowe said. “We want to make sure the public understands this is a good project. It’s going to be very helpful to the region and to the area.”
The design phase is expected to be completed by February 2021, he said. Bids for contractors to complete the work will be released in March 2021 as construction is set to begin that summer. The entire project is expected to be ready for use by fall 2024.
The proposed floodwall will be approximately 1.5 miles in length. Its average height will be 19 feet, with some sections reaching as high as 26 feet. The alignment of the levee will require the relocation of approximately 4,100 feet of the existing Mud River, one gate closure, two pump stations, and mitigation features for impacts caused by construction of the project.
Lowe said the floodwall is needed to prevent devastating floods like the one in 1997, which is considered a “flood of record.”
“This project, once it’s complete, will provide some type of protection or flood risk manage for storms like the 1997 one, as well as storms much greater magnitude than that,” he said.
Due to the way the city and river are currently situated, Milton has about a 3.7% chance each year of experiencing a major flooding event. That means a major flood is likely to occur once every 27 years on average. Once the levee is complete, it will make these major flooding events about 10 times less likely to occur. The annual chance of a major flood will drop to 0.4% — or once in every 250 years.
Bob Maslowski, of Milton, said he was attending Tuesday’s meeting to hopefully find out what effect the floodwall will have on his farm. Maslowski is also a retired archaeologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District. He intends to follow the floodwall’s construction to determine if any Native American artifacts are found.
“I’m president of the Council for West Virginia Archaeology, which is the professional archaeologists in the state,” he said. “We signed a memorandum of understanding covering the archaeology, but it’s a general agreement with no specifics.”
Maslowski said his council is concerned with how the public will be involved in any artifacts that are found and where those artifacts will be sent to be curated. Artifacts are typically sent to curation centers to be processed and then are released to archaeologists who study them. Milton is known to be home to artifacts dating back to 10,000 B.C., he said.
Milton’s floodwall has been a goal for many years, but recently received a boost after Gov. Jim Justice pledged $43 million in state money to go toward making it a reality.
Lowe said more open houses will be scheduled in the coming months.