MILTON — Residents who use Milton Municipal Utilities should be aware of hydrant flushing next week in the city.
Beginning Monday, hydrants will be flushed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The flushing is expected to continue to Friday.
During a Tuesday night City Council meeting, Councilman Dakota Miller told residents that he would be part of hydrant flushing efforts. As sediment is disturbed in the process, some residents using city water might see dirt or sediment in their lines temporarily.
Miller said residents on the city’s water system will get a call about it Thursday. If a resident does not receive a call, they should call Milton City Hall, 304-743-3032, to make sure the correct number is on file.
The councilman said Wednesday that hydrant flushing is something the city has done before. He plans on flushing being done twice a year.
A post on the city’s Facebook page said residents should avoid using their dishwasher or washing machine during hydrant flushing hours.
“The less water you use during the hours listed above, the less ‘dirty’ water is pulled into your household lines,” the post said.
The post said to not wash laundry, especially white or light-colored fabrics, during the operation. Wait to do laundry after flushing has completed for the day and your water runs clear. The post said to try washing a load of dark-colored laundry first.
“After flushing is complete for the day, if you experience discolored water, open an outside spigot, or run COLD water until it runs clear from the faucet nearest to the water line as it comes into the house,” the post said. “Then open the HOT water faucet to remove any remaining sediment in your lines. NEVER run hot or warm water immediately after a hydrant has been flushed, as this could lead to sediment getting into your water heater. If you experience low water pressure AFTER flushing is complete, check your faucet screens for trapped particles.”
If a customer must run water to clear sediment, they should call the utilities’ office at 304-743-3422 and ask for a “discolored water adjustment.” The customer’s usage will be adjusted by the amount of water that went through the meter after the flushing event to clear water.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
