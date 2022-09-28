HUNTINGTON — The trial in a 2021 murder case being argued as self defense has been moved to December.
Carl Rose Jr., 40, was indicted on charges of murder, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Milton police detained Rose the evening of May 26, after they said he shot James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, six times at the Milton Go-Mart. Oldham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rose shook his head in court Tuesday after Cabell County Judge Gregory Howard approved the motion to continue to trial as requested by the state.
“What I’m doing is stacking trials. And they’re normally — from the get go — spaced out perfectly, but then the state files a motion,” defense attorney Kerry Nessel said.
Cabell County assistant prosecutors Jessica Vestal and Tyler Shoub requested the motion to continue in order to contact Oldham’s significant other to testify in the trial.
The female witness, also of Bowling Green, Kentucky, has not responded to the prosecutor’s office and according to Shoub, she does not seem interested, but the state said she is valuable to the case.
“Your honor, the stakes are very high and I believe it demands the most thorough of an investigation,” Shoub said. “I have no reason to believe that she is intentionally not cooperating, but it seems that she is not really interested.”
At the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Mike Woelfel said Rose shot Oldham out of self defense after Rose witnessed a domestic dispute.
Woelfel provided an audio of a 911 call from an eyewitness who reported a “dangerous and erratic” driver on Interstate 64 and said they believed the woman in the car was tied up. The caller continued to report to the 911 dispatcher when the driver got off the interstate at Milton, and said Oldham was outside of the vehicle and hitting the woman, while trying to pull her out of the vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Rose tried to intervene in the dispute and as Oldham turned his attention towards Rose, the defendant pulled out a handgun and began shooting.
Shoub said the witness gave statements to police and had communicated with the victim assistance office “where she indicted a desire to prosecute this matter.”
While there is a recorded statement from the witness, the prosecutors stated that she was “wailing and wheezing in a hospital bed” after Oldham, her significant other, was killed and was given benzodiazepine during her interview.
The new trial date will give more time to contact the witness and provide funds for her to travel more than four hours to testify at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Rose is out on bond as he waits for a trial.
“Prejudice does befall on this matter of a continuance and that’s my client,” Nessel said.
Nessel said he has seven trials over the next four months, and that continued motions are a common response from the state.
“My clients are more important because I’m not going to rush it, so I find myself in a really bad predicament. Is my client out? Yes. Does he want his trial? Yes. And we are ready to go.”
Nessel stated that he does not think the witness will testify at this point. Nessel also told Howard that he requested her mother’s contact but the state declined to provide the information.
Howard approved the motion primarily because the assigned prosecutors and Nessel agreed at a hearing last week that the witness was important to the case.
“I think one of the biggest issues is being the alleged victim’s wife, life partner, whatever she is; we are willfully trying to locate her, both state and myself,” Nessel said at the Sept. 19 pre-trial hearing. “She’s pretty pertinent in regard to our defenses in this matter.”
Trial has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Cabell County Courthouse.