HUNTINGTON — The trial of a Milton man charged in a 2021 shooting argued as self defense will begin Wednesday morning.
Before the jury selection began Tuesday afternoon, the state and defense met with Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard to discuss motions before trial.
Carl Rose Jr. was indicted on charges of murder, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Milton police detained Rose the evening of May 26 after they said he shot James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, six times at the Milton Go-Mart. Oldham was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, Rose tried to intervene in a domestic dispute, and as Oldham turned his attention toward Rose, Rose pulled out a handgun and began shooting.
Cabell County assistant prosecutors Jessica Vestal and Tyler Shoub filed a motion to prevent the defense from presenting a witness' written and recorded statements, as well as the 911 call during the shooting.
A woman reported a “dangerous and erratic” driver on Interstate 64 to a 911 dispatcher and said she believed a woman in the car was tied up. The caller continued to report to the 911 dispatcher when the driver got off the interstate at Milton and said Oldham was outside the vehicle and hitting the woman while trying to pull her out of the vehicle.
Nessel said six gunshots are heard in less than two-and-a-half seconds in the 911 call, which he stated is relevant to Rose's case.
"The jury is entitled to the whole picture," Nessel said, referring to the witness statements about the domestic dispute.
Nessel said Rose's response was an act of self-defense for himself and others.
"Mr. Nessel keeps referencing the jury is entitled to the full picture. The jury is entitled to the picture that the defendant had at the time," Vestal said.
Howard overruled the motion and will allow the statements and the 911 call to be submitted during the trial. The witness will not testify due to health reasons.
A "significant discovery" in the case occurred last week, according to Howard.
He said prosecutors office asked the Milton Police Department for information from a phone months ago but were told it did not exist. However, the prosecutors were provided with the information five days before to the trial.
The trial will began 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell's courtroom.
