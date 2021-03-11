MILTON — Spring is just around the corner, and students at Milton Middle School are hard at work in the greenhouse growing a variety of flowers and other plants on campus.
The greenhouse was built just before the start of the school year last fall, but students haven’t been able to take full advantage of the resource as COVID-19 has affected the number of in-person learning days students in Cabell County have had.
Teacher Sierrah Gaddy said the agriculture course is a part of the related arts rotation for middle school students, which began last year at MMS. All grade levels are able to participate.
“It seems to be pretty popular with the students,” Gaddy said. “Because of the virus, some have been in it more than others, but overall they seem to be having fun.”
With plants being a big part of the agriculture curriculum, students are getting hands-on learning experiences in germinating and translating different plant types and growing different species of plants, including some fruits and vegetables. Gaddy said they hope to be able to have a plant sale later this spring.
“We currently have hanging flower baskets, bedding plants, we are starting vegetables and herbs, and we also have ferns that we are taking care of,” Gaddy added.
She said they hope to be able to sell what they have produced in the greenhouse later this spring.