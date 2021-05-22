MILTON — The fifth-graders at Milton Elementary School just weren’t themselves Friday morning.
Those students, after reading books and doing some extra research on historic people they’ve learned about in history books, put on a “Wax Museum” display at the school by dressing up as the characters they’ve been learning about.
From Jackie Robinson to Jane Goodall and Albert Einstein, each student put together an informative poster and dressed up as the person they had learned about, then got to put their knowledge on display for the rest of the school.
Emily Sergent, a fifth-grade teacher at the school, said they had done it a couple years ago but decided that after a tough year of learning and unknowns, it was time to bring it back.
“This year has been so difficult, and we started brainstorming as a team about what we might be able to do for them,” Sergent said.
Considering that at the beginning of the year no one knew when or if students would return to traditional school instruction, and the unknowns that accompanied the blended learning model, Sergent said this project turned out extra special and gave staff and students alike a reason to celebrate.
“I don’t know that I can come up with a word to describe it or how proud I am of them. We scheduled times for all the other classes to come down and see them, and now it is something that we’ve decided to do every year so that the kids have something to look forward to at the end of their fifth-grade year,” Sergent said.