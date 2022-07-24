HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s Teacher of the Year will throw out the first pitch at a Cincinnati Reds baseball game this week.
Milton Middle School teacher Brian Casto will throw out the first pitch of the Thursday, July 28, Cincinnati Reds game against the Miami Marlins in Ohio, with Milton Middle Principal Curtis Mann as his catcher.
Casto said as a lifelong Reds fan, he is excited and a little nervous to be on the team’s home field in the Great American Ball Park.
“I’m just super pumped. It’s like a childhood dream, honestly,” he said.
Casto said he played baseball as a kid and now as a father helps coach his sons’ baseball teams, and he hopes his experience translates well on the major league field.
The opportunity to pitch at the game came after Casto told his wife, Lacie, that he had seen some other Teacher of the Year winners across the country were getting to throw out first pitches in Major League Baseball games, and he told her it would be a cool experience.
“(Lacie Casto)’s pretty awesome, and she took it upon herself to reach out to the Reds, who we love, and was able to get ahold of their contact that was in charge of that,” he said. “And she told them a little bit about what I do and the award that I had won, and they said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
Casto also got to pick the person who will catch his pitch, and said he chose his principal and close friend Mann because Mann was not part of the Teacher of the Year ceremony celebration due to being sick at the time.
Casto said Mann, along with many others, wrote kind and supportive letters for the Teacher of the Year nomination, and he was happy to have a chance to celebrate and enjoy some baseball.
“It was kind of a bummer that he wasn’t able to be there that night, so I thought that this would be kind of a way of paying it back that he got to be at something special,” Casto said.
Mann, a Cleveland Guardians and occasional Reds fan, said he felt honored to work and be friends with Casto, and he is also excited for the opportunity to be on a Major League Baseball field.
“I played baseball growing up. I’m a big baseball fan, so I’m just really excited to go out on a major league field and participate in that. It’s a unique privilege, so I’m very excited to do it,” he said.
The game is set to start at 12:33 p.m. Thursday, and the first pitch is expected at about 12:20 p.m.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
