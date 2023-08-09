Co-director Sherry Perry, left, Toby Wheeler, 16, of Milton, David Wallace, 16, of Milton, Ty Wheeler, 14, of Milton, and Thomas Wheeler, 18, of Milton, pose together outside of the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization Food Distribution Center on Monday in Milton.
Brothers Ty Wheeler, 14, of Milton, right, and Thomas Wheeler, 18, of Milton, sort boxes of peaches together outside of the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization Food Distribution Center on Monday in Milton.
Co-director Sherry Perry, left, Toby Wheeler, 16, of Milton, David Wallace, 16, of Milton, Ty Wheeler, 14, of Milton, and Thomas Wheeler, 18, of Milton, pose together outside of the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization Food Distribution Center on Monday in Milton.
Brothers Ty Wheeler, 14, of Milton, right, and Thomas Wheeler, 18, of Milton, sort boxes of peaches together outside of the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization Food Distribution Center on Monday in Milton.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.