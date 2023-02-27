The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230218 floodfollo 08.jpg
Flood water surronds a home along Charleys Creek Road on Feb. 17 in Milton.

 Kyle Phillips | For The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Milton floodwall project will receive $190.7 million from the fiscal year 2023 omnibus bill, West Virginia’s senators announced Monday evening.

“Milton has an extensive history of severe flooding that puts lives and livelihoods at risk in the community. Just last year, flooding took a man’s life in Milton,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement announcing the amount of the appropriation.

