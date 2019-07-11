MILTON - The Milton Volunteer Fire Department is warning residents of a telephone scam where a man is allegedly asking for donations on behalf of the fire department.
A couple Milton residents have come forward saying they received a call from a male suspect who claims to be a member of the fire department. He asks for monetary donations and credit card information, according to a news release from the department.
The Milton department never solicits donations over the phone, the department said in the release, and has no way of accepting credit or debit cards. The department solicits donations in the mail.
Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to obtain the telephone number of the caller and inform the fire department.