MILTON — Milton voters will decide who will hold local offices Tuesday, May 4.
The positions of mayor, City Council and recorder are on the ballot. There is also an amendment to change the date of future town elections. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Incumbent Tom Canterbury is seeking re-election as mayor of Milton. His opponents on the ballot are Shane Evans and Scott Bias. Noel Jordan is running as a write-in candidate.
Recorder candidates are Dana L. Walters and Benita Ryalls.
Dakota Miller, Carl Harshbarger, Robert “Bob” Legg and Tennis Adkins are current City Council members who have filed for re-election. Ken Teed, Debbie Conard, Troy Nicely, Dean Bishop, Cherlyn Seay and Alice Taylor are on the ballot to get a seat.
Voters will be able to vote for or against an amendment to the city charter that would change the date of municipal elections to coincide with Cabell County elections on the first Tuesday of November starting with the 2024 election. Milton elections are currently held on the first Tuesday in May in odd-numbered years.
Early voting for Tuesday’s election ended Saturday.